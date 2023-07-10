Sunny and comfortable start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A great start to the workweek! Lots of sunshine, low humidity and near normal temperatures. Several rain chances move in for the middle and latter half of the week.

TODAY: We’ll see mostly sunny skies today thanks to high pressure that’s nearby. Humidity stays low and we remain comfortable throughout the day. Highs climb into the middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear tonight and it remains comfortable. Temperatures fall into the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Another beautiful day in central Indiana. We’ll see lots of sunshine and even warmer temperatures. Highs climb into the middle and upper 80s. A front gets close to the northern section of the state. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms to northern Indiana. There’s a marginal risk of severe weather. This means an isolated storm may be on the stronger side.

WEDNESDAY: A front moves across the state bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Best chance arrives later in the day Wednesday. Highs stay in the middle 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: An unsettled weather pattern sets up for the end of the week. We’ll see several rain chances that will last through the end of the week and into the weekend. It won’t be a complete wash out, however daily rain chances are possible. Temperatures stay in the low to middle 80s at times. Humidity values begin to climb and it gets uncomfortable by the end of the week.