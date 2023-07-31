Sunny and comfortable to start the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– After a string of high heat and humidity we finally see a comfortable airmass move into the state.

TODAY: It’s going to be beautiful for the start of the new workweek. High pressure will remain in control today. Winds will be light out of the north with lots of sunshine. More importantly humidity will be very low. This is the first time we’ve seen dew points in the 50s in more than a month. Highs today climb in the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear which is perfect viewing for the moon. It will be full Tuesday afternoon. It’s going to be cool, comfortable and clear tonight. Lows fall into the upper 50s near 60.

TUESDAY: Another fantastic day is on tap around the state. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s. It’s going to be sunny and nice with low humidity once again.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds begin to increase a little on Wednesday. Much of the day will be dry but late Wednesday evening we’ll see a chance for a rain. Highs stay in the low and middle 80s but the humidity increases.

8DAY FORECAST: Showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday. Highs climb into the middle and upper 80s. Humidity values increase for the end of the week. Next weekend looks dry right now. Highs stay in the middle 80s which is right around normal for this time of the year.