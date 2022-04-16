Weather Blog

Sunny and cool Saturday, freeze warning tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few rain showers are possible very early this morning. Otherwise, we’ll start off with some cloud cover Saturday morning before seeing lots of sunshine this afternoon. It turns chilly later tonight with a freeze warning in place for central Indiana.

TODAY: A cold front has moved through Indiana, bringing a few spotty showers and some cloud cover early this morning. Clouds decrease for the afternoon and we’ll see a lot of sunshine today. It’s going to be on the cooler side, with highs stay in the middle 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy, but not as gusty as yesterday. Winds may gust at times today near 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear and temperatures tumble below freezing. A FREEZE WARNING goes into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday and continues through 10 a.m. If you have tender vegetation outside, bring it indoors because frost is likely.

SUNDAY: After the chilly start, we’ll see a sunny but cool Easter. Temperatures stay in the lower 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of the year. We’ll see lots of sunshine and winds won’t be as bad, either.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A system moves into the state late Sunday night. Clouds increase during the afternoon and showers enter the state late Sunday evening.

MONDAY: Early morning showers are possible on Monday. Much of the day will be dry, with a partly- to mostly-cloudy sky. Temperatures climb into the lower 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Tuesday brings mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. 60s and even 70s will be possible for the rest of the week. Rain chances increase on Wednesday, but it looks like the end of the week will be dry.