Sunny and cool Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a dry weekend with below normal temperatures today.

TODAY: A cold front is exiting the state. Behind it cooler air has arrived. Look for lots of sunshine today with temperatures slightly below normal for this time of the year. Winds will be a bit breezy this morning but eventually drop to just 5-10 mph this afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 50s near 60.

TONIGHT: Look for a few clouds but otherwise a quiet evening. Lows fall into the upper 30s near 40.

SUNDAY: It’s going to be a chilly start if you’re tailgating before the Colts game. Look for temperatures to start out in the lower 40s by the middle of the morning. Winds begin to pick up out of the south and west. They may gust at times close to 20 mph. Highs Sunday get a little closer to normal in the low and middle 60s.

MONDAY: It’s going to be a chilly start to the workweek. Temperatures early Monday morning will be in 30s to start off the day. Highs will stay in the 40s for the afternoon.

TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine once again for Tuesday. Highs once again will stay in the upper 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: It looks like we’re going to see an end to the growing season next week as temperatures fall at night into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Temperatures slowly warm up into the 50s and even 60s by next week.