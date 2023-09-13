Sunny and cool Wednesday, chilly tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We are starting this morning with temperatures about 10-15 degrees cooler than what we were yesterday morning. It’s a crisp start but we’ll see lots of sunshine, much more than what we saw yesterday.

TODAY: After the chilly start we’ll see a pleasant afternoon. It’s going to be seasonably cool but with lots of sunshine it will feel fantastic. Winds will be light and temperatures climb into the low and middle 70s. Our normal high for this time of the year has now dropped to 79.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear tonight. Along with light winds we’ll see temperatures fall into the 40s across most of the state. We may also see a few areas of patchy fog early Thursday morning. Shouldn’t be too widespread but some spots may be a little foggy.

THURSDAY: A little patchy fog is possible around daybreak. The main weather story will be the cool start. Temperatures across much of the state will be in the 40s. Make sure the kids have their jacket at the bus stop in the morning. Another day with lots of sunshine is expected. We’ll see highs in the lower 70s about a degree or two warmer than what we had on Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Temperatures get closer to normal heading into the end of the workweek. Friday night football looks dry and great for games around the state. Highs climb into the upper 70s which is much closer to normal.

HURRICANE LEE: Lee is still a major hurricane at a category three storm. It will continue to move farther north and make a right hand turn. It will weaken a bit as it moves over cooler waters. The exact track will depend on two factors, an area of high pressure in the Atlantic and a trough over the United States. There are two different scenarios of a track.

8DAY FORECAST: This weekend looks good. A few showers are possible on Sunday. Much of next week looks dry with temperatures in the 70s.