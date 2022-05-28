Weather Blog

Sunny and dry for race weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After several days of showers and thunderstorms we’re in store for a dry and sunny weekend.

TODAY: A few clouds to start off Saturday morning otherwise look for lots of sunshine for the afternoon. If you’re heading downtown to watch the parade no need for the rain gear. It’s going to be seasonable with highs near normal in the middle 70s. Winds will be light out of the south and southwest. Humidity values remain low.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear through the overnight hours. It remains comfortable with lows falling into the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Race day looks fantastic. Dry and sunny with temperatures climbing into the low and middle 80s. It will be a touch more humid heading into the afternoon and a little breezy. Winds pick up out of the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20.

MONDAY: Memorial Day will be sunny and dry. Temperatures climb a little more for the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 80s with higher humidity.

TUESDAY: It turns hot Tuesday with highs approaching 90.

8DAY FORECAST: The summer-like conditions only last for the first part of the week. A system approaches the area producing rain chances and a pattern change. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday with highs in the 80s. Rain lingers into the first part of Thursday. Temperatures fall into the 70s for the end of the workweek.