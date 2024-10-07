Sunny and dry pattern settling in | Oct. 7, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rain chances are going to be tough to come by with a dry pattern lasting through next weekend.

TODAY: Sunny skies with winds relatively calm. High temperatures near 70 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low temperatures in the low to mid-40s. Areas in north-central Indiana will be back into the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies once again with pleasant air locked in place. High temperatures in the low 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: A big ridge of high pressure will be locked in over Indiana this week keeping us in the dry pattern. This will mean dry weather with temperatures consistently getting to the 70s each afternoon. Moisture from Hurricane Milton will not make it anywhere close to the Midwest because of the ridge as well. Our friends in Florida will have to deal with Milton becoming a major hurricane and making landfall late Wednesday.