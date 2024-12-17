Sunny and dry today, showers return Wednesday | Dec. 14, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A drop in temperature for the day today but we will see lots of sunshine. Temperatures drop farther for the end of the week.

TODAY: We are starting out into the 30s this morning more typical for the middle part of December. We will see lots of sunshine for the day today with high pressure just off to the south and west of Indiana. Look for a few clouds at times across parts of the state but in general sunny skies will win out. Highs today will be into the middle 40s which is about 5 to 6 degrees above normal for this time of the year. High temperatures farther south will climb into the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover returns later on tonight as we are tracking another system that will move across the state. We may see a chance for a few spotty showers during the overnight hours. Low temperatures fall into the mid-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. We will see the chance for some scattered showers into the afternoon hours. It doesn’t look like we will see significant rainfall but a tenth of an inch will be possible. High temperatures will climb into the lower 40s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

Thursday will be dry under partly cloudy skies but colder. High temperature stay into the upper thirties across much of the state.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperatures drop for the end of the week. Chance for some snow showers on Friday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures right around 34.

Winter officially begins on Saturday with the winter solstice. Temperatures will be into the lower 30s for the weekend. Temperatures early Sunday morning will be into the teens.

Next week for Christmas it looks like there are strong signals we will see above normal temperatures.