Sunny and mild Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clear and cool this evening.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly clear skies this evening. Temperatures fall into the middle 30s this evening. Overnight with light winds and clear skies there’s a chance a little fog may form. Lows fall into the upper 20s close to 30. Winter officially begins at 11:18 p.m.

SUNDAY: We may see a little patchy fog to start the morning on Sunday. Sunshine returns for much of the afternoon. Highs climb into the low to middle 40s. Some areas south of Indy may climb close to 50. Winds will be light and variable.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A little fog may form once again with our snow pack, light winds and clear skies. Lows fall close to freezing.

MONDAY: After a little fog in the morning we’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs climb into the middle to even upper 40s in many spots.

8DAY FORECAST: The dry and warmer weather continues in the extended forecast. Look for temperatures to stay in the lower 50s for the rest of the holiday week. We’ll see some sunshine and highs close to 50 on Christmas Day. Clouds increase on Thursday with a few showers possible Friday and rain likely on Saturday.