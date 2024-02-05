Sunny and mild this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunny and mild conditions are expected for the first part of the week. Clouds increase late week with rain chances moving in by Friday.

We had a fantastic weekend with lots of sunshine. Highs yesterday climbed into the 50s across much of the state. We had a bit of a wind but it felt fantastic with all of that sunshine.

TODAY: While we won’t be in the 50s today it will be sunny and mild. Temperatures today climb into the middle and upper 40s. This is still about 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. We may see a few clouds in northwest Indiana but much of the state stays sunny and dry.

TONIGHT: If you are heading out this evening no weather worries. A few clouds are possible tonight with mostly clear conditions. It’s going to be a bit frosty with lows falling into the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: After a frosty start we will see temperatures climb into the upper 40s once again. Another dry day is on tap for Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.

SUNNY AND MILD

Wednesday: Temperatures begin to really climb into the middle part of the week. We will see highs into the lower 50s. Normal high for this time of the year is 38 so readings climb well above normal. Sunshine continues on Wednesday but clouds move in late week as a storm system gets closer to the state.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain is possible late Thursday into Friday. Temperatures climb substantially by the late week. Highs climb into the upper 50s and even lower 60s on Friday.

This coming weekend looks like a spilt weekend. Dry on Saturday with highs near 50. Rain chances ramp back up Sunday and Monday. Temperatures fall back into the 40s for the start of next week.