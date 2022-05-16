Weather Blog

Sunny and pleasant start to the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–After a wet weekend we are in store for a dry couple of days.

TODAY: A cold front moved through the area overnight and it will give us a quiet and dry Monday. Humidity will be low and we’ll see lots of sunshine. It’s going to be a bit breezy at times with winds out of the northwest. Winds may gust at times near 20 mph. Temperatures will be above normal but cooler from what we saw this weekend. Highs climb into the upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear tonight. It’s going to be clear and comfortable during the overnight hours. Lows fall into the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Another dry day expected. Look for partly cloudy skies with temperatures once again in the upper 70s. Clouds begin to increase late Tuesday ahead of our next system. Showers will be possible late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms will be likely for the first half of the day on Wednesday. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side with some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs climb into the middle 70s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

8DAY FORECAST: Heat and humidity increase for the end of the workweek. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s. While we will see plenty of dry time there will be a chance for a few spotty showers each day. Showers and storms are possible Friday night into early Saturday morning as well. Some of the thunderstorms on Friday night into early Saturday morning could be strong. Temperatures fall back into the 70s for next weekend.