Weather Blog

Sunny and pleasant Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready for a sunny and pleasant for the end of the weekend.

TODAY: We’ll start off with a few clouds across parts of central Indiana. Otherwise, look for lots of sunshine on this Sunday. Humidity values have dropped a bit, so it feels much more comfortable. It’s going to be sunny and pleasant today with highs near 82.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear and humidity levels remain low. Temperatures fall into the low and middle 60s. We should have very comfortable conditions throughout the evening and overnight hours.

MONDAY: The nice weather continues for the start of the new workweek. Look for lots of sunshine with seasonable temperatures. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s. Humidity values increase a little but it won’t be too terrible.

TUESDAY: The dry stretch continues! Look for mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs climbing into the low and middle 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: It’s going to be dry through the middle and end of the workweek. Temperatures begin to climb a few degrees by the end of the week and will be in the middle to upper 80s. Rain chances increase on Friday and continue into the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 80s.