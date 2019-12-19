Sunny and quiet end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Clear and chilly tonight.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies across much of the state. It’s going to be chilly but not as cold as this morning. Lows fall into the upper teens to 20. Winds begin to drop later tonight.

FRIDAY: High pressure stays in control for the end of the work week. Look for mostly sunny skies all day Friday with highs right around normal for this time of year. After starting in the lower 20s in the morning temperatures climb into the upper 30s for the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear and temperatures fall into the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: We’ll start the weekend off with lots of sunshine. No need for the umbrella if you’re doing some last minute Christmas shopping. It will be a little warmer with highs climbing into the lower 40s.

8DAY FORECAST: The big weather story throughout the next several days will be the warming trend. Temperatures climb into the middle to upper 40s Sunday and Monday. Skies stay mostly sunny. Highs climb into the upper 40s near 50 for Christmas Eve. Clouds increase a little and we’ll see a few showers possible late Christmas Day.