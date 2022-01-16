Weather Blog

Sunny and seasonable Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is a clear and chilly start to your Sunday.

TODAY: We have a cold start to your Sunday morning. Temperatures are in the teens with feels like temps in the single digits for the first part of your Sunday. It will be sunny through much of the day with some clouds arriving later in the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the middle 30s, which is right around normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase through the evening hours. We’ll be mostly cloudy overnight with a few flurries possible. Temperatures fall into the upper teens and lower 20s.

MONDAY: Clouds stick around for much of Monday. A few flurries are possible during the day. Little accumulation is expected. Highs stay around freezing. It will be breezy with winds gusting close to 20 mph at times.

TUESDAY: We’ll see a little warm up on Tuesday. Temperatures climb close to 40 for the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

8DAY FORECAST: A cold front approaches the area on Wednesday. Clouds increase and there’s a slight chance we may see a rain or snow shower. While precipitation chances are low, we will see colder air move into the state behind this front. Highs stay in the 20s for the end of the week under partly cloudy skies.