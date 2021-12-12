Weather Blog

Sunny and seasonable Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be a quiet end to the weekend with lots of sunshine and highs a few degrees above normal.

TODAY: High pressure nearby will keep us quiet and sunny for the end of the weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies throughout the day. It will be a little breezy at times but not as windy as yesterday. Winds may gust up to 20 mph. Highs today climb into the middle and upper 40s which is a few degrees above normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear and winds drop during the night. Temperatures fall close to freezing.

MONDAY: Another quiet day to start off the new workweek. Look for mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Again it may be a little breezy with winds popping up close to 20 mph at times. Temperatures climb a few degrees more with highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Clouds begin to increase a little but overall not a bad day. Highs reach the lower and middle 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday with a better chance of rain on Thursday. Highs climb into the 60s for the middle part of the week. Temperatures drop back into the 30s for next weekend.