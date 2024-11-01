Sunny and seasonable, warmer weekend | Nov. 1, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Sunny, dry and much cooler to end the week. Warmer temps for the weekend with more rain chances by Sunday.

TODAY: A much cooler start this morning with temperatures in the upper 30s near 40. Skies stay sunny through much of the day. After several days of above normal temperatures, highs today return back to normal. The normal high for this time of the year is 59 and we will see readings into the upper 50s near 60.

We saw some decent rain yesterday just in time before October ended. Much of the month we were dry with less than a tenth of an inch at the Indianapolis International airport. We were on track to be the driest October on record but now with the rain we saw yesterday we don’t even make it into the top 5 driest Octobers on record. Officially we end with the 8th driest on record.

TONIGHT: Zone football games look great with mostly clear skies. Temperatures start into the middle 50s for kickoff. By the end of the game temperatures fall into the lower 50s. Clear and really cool conditions expected tonight. Lows will fall into the 30s for Friday night.

SATURDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 30s. We will see sunshine to start the weekend. Dry conditions as well with highs climbing into the 60s.

Do not forget to set your clocks back one hour before you head to bed Saturday night. This is where we “fall back” to standard time. It is also a great time to double check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

SUNDAY: We may see a few showers on Sunday. It gets a little warmer with highs in the 70s.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances continue on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures stay into the 70s for the new workweek.