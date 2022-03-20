Weather Blog

Sunny and warm start to Spring

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–After a cloudy and wet Saturday, we’re in store for lots of sunshine for the first day of Spring.

TODAY: A chilly start to Sunday with temperatures in the 30s. Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon. Spring officially begins at 11:33am. It’s going to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, light winds, and highs in the lower 60s.

TONIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear. It won’t be as chilly, with lows falling into the low and middle 40s.

MONDAY: A fantastic start to the workweek. We’ll see lots of sunshine with highs approaching 70. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the south and southwest. Clouds begin to increase late Monday night ahead of our next system.

TUESDAY: Rain will be likely on Tuesday as a storm system approaches the Great Lakes. It’s going to be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain continues into Wednesday. We may pick up 1-2 inches of rain from this system. A few lingering showers are possible into Thursday. Temperatures fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s for the end of the week. We’ll dry out and see some sunshine for next weekend with highs in the 50s.