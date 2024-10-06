Sunny and warm Sunday, cooler temps arrive next week | Oct. 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more warm day before more seasonable air moves into this state for next week. Cooler temps arrive for much of next week.

TODAY: A sunny Sunday and a warm one. Highs will climb once again into the lower 80s. Normal high for this time of year now at 70 so we will be 10 to 12 degrees above normal. Winds will be a bit breezy at times out of the south and southwest. Those winds will be between 10 and 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph. A cold front swings through the state later today and it will bring much cooler temperatures to the state by Monday .

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies expected for the night tonight those winds begin to die down and switch direction. We will see winds later tonight out of the northwest only at 5 to 10 mph. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s.

MONDAY: We will start the new work week with mainly sunny skies and it’ll be a bit cooler as well. High temperatures will stay into the upper 60s which is much closer to normal for this time of the year.

Clear skies Monday night and temperatures will fall into the mid 40s. So a crisp start to your Tuesday morning.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Lots of sunshine heading into the next several days. Sunny skies on Tuesday with highs around 70 which is about normal for this time of the year.

Temperatures continue to start in the morning into the 40s throughout the rest of the work week. Although we will see crisp starts to the mornings we will see lots of sunshine for the afternoon. High temperatures will climb into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Highs rise into the mid and upper 70s for the end of the week heading into next weekend.