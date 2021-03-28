Sunny and warmer Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Breezy with skies clearing later this evening. Warmer with lots of sunshine for Monday.

TONIGHT: After a cloudy, cool and breezy day the winds begin to drop later tonight. Skies become mostly clear and it stays chilly. Lows fall close to 30.

MONDAY: High pressure moves over much of the state on Monday. We’ll see lots of sunshine it will be warmer and pleasant with highs climbing close to 60. Winds will be light out of the south.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear and it remains cool. Lows fall to 44.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase a little during the late afternoon. It will be breezy and much warmer. Winds may gust out of the southwest close to 20-30 mph. Highs climb in the upper 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: Showers will be possible late Tuesday night and into the very early morning hours on Wednesday. Skies become partly cloudy during the afternoon on Wednesday with highs staying in the 50s. We’ll see a roller coaster ride with temperatures during the week. At first we’ll be above normal in the 60s then fall well below normal into the 40s for Thursday. Overall sky conditions look mostly sunny to partly cloudy with no major weather systems heading this way. Right now it looks dry and warm for Easter weekend.