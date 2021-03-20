Sunny and warmer Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–Warmer temperatures return for much of next week.

TONIGHT: High pressure stays in place for the rest of the weekend. Look for mostly clear skies tonight. Winds will be light with temperatures falling near freezing.

SUNDAY: We’re in store for another beautiful day. Sunshine will be plentiful during the day. Temperatures warm up even more with highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies stay clear and temperatures fall close to 40.

MONDAY: Clouds increase a little during the day on Monday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs climbing into the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Rain chances increase on Tuesday as a system approaches the state. Look for mostly cloudy skies, showers and even a few thunderstorms with highs in the middle 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: Shower chances continue on Wednesday and Thursday and may even linger into early Friday morning. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s for the end of the week. Next weekend looks like will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 60s.