Sunny and warmer Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) Cloudy and chilly tonight.

TONIGHT: The clouds stick around through much of the evening. Temperatures fall into the lower 30s later tonight. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20s.

SUNDAY: We’ll start out with a little cloud cover in the morning but we’ll see plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Highs climb into the middle 40s for much of the area. It is going to be a bit breezy with winds out of the south and southwest at 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear and it becomes chilly once again. Lows drop into the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Clouds return throughout the afternoon but we’ll still see some sunshine during the day. The winds drop and switch direction to the west. Highs climb into the lower 40s which is still almost 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

8DAY FORECAST: A system moves through the Great Lakes on Tuesday bringing more cloud cover and a slight chance for a wintry mix. Temperatures stay in the upper 30s close to 40. Sunshine returns on Wednesday. We’re in store for a warm up for the end of the work week. Highs climb into the lower 50s on Thursday and Friday with a good chance for rain.