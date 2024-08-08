Sunny and warmer Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of sunshine today with warmer conditions across much of the state. We have a dry stretch in the forecast for the next several days. Much cooler air and less humid air will move in for the end of the week and into the weekend.

TODAY: A much brighter day today compared to what we saw yesterday. We are going to see sunny skies with just a few clouds at times. We will see dry conditions for much of the day and it is going to be warmer. High temperatures will climb into the middle 80s which is much closer to normal for this time of the year. Humidity values remain uncomfortable for the day which will make our feels like temperatures climb into the upper 80s right around 90. Winds will be light out of the North and Northeast.

TONIGHT: Quiet conditions overnight tonight with mostly clear skies temperatures will fall into the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Fantastic Friday on tap with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s right around 80 degrees. We will see less humid air work into the state for your Friday It will feel fantastic with winds out of the north that could be a bit breezy at times at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

WEEKEND FORECAST

A wonderful weekend on tap. We will look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs into the middle 70s and a carbon copy day on Sunday with sunny skies and temps near 76. Overnight lows for Saturday and Sunday will be into the 50s. If you are heading to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. We will see very comfortable conditions in the upper 50s and lower 60s for tailgating. And by game time temperatures will be into the 70s. Theoretically the forecast would support the roof and window being open. We will have to see if that will be the case for Sunday.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry conditions continue for the rest of the week and into much of next week. Look for sunny skies Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity values remain on the low side as well.