Sunny & breezy Monday | Nov. 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wind gusts could peak up to 30mph at times today.

This morning:

We are starting Monday off, dry with mainly clear conditions and comfortably cool temperatures this morning.

Monday:

Mostly sunny skies will continue for much of the morning, with a gradual increase in cloud cover heading into the afternoon. Temperatures will be running mild for this time of year, and wins will increase, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph at times.

Monday night:

A cold front will swing through the state by late this afternoon, which will usher in colder temperatures starting later tonight. Look for mainly clear conditions and overnight lows into the low to mid-30s.

Tuesday:

Canadian high pressure settles in briefly for Tuesday, sending our temperatures to near-seasonable averages. Look for temperatures to top out into the low to mid-50s for the afternoon hours.

Mid-week rain:

Our next chance will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday as another week system brings in some showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder. Total rainfall amounts from a quarter to a half an inch, with some locally higher amounts possible, especially south of Indianapolis.

7 day forecast:

Temperatures return to above-average levels for the end of the week (near 60°) through the weekend. Our next chance will be possible on a Sunday with another system moving through late into the weekend and starting early next week.