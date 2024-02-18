Sunny but breezy Sunday, warmer next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chilly start but lots of sunshine for Sunday afternoon. Breezy with temperatures gradually warming back above normal next week.

TODAY: We have a chilly start across much of the state. Temperatures are into the teens with wind chill values in the single digits. Look for lots of sunshine today but it will be breezy. Winds will be out of the south and southwest at 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 miles per hour. Wind chill values climb out of the single digits later this morning. Highs climb into the upper 30s in central Indiana with readings into the 40s farther south. Even thought temperatures will be in the 30s it will feel more like it is in the 20s with the gusty winds.

TONIGHT: If you are heading downtown for the All-Star game there will be no weather worries on the roadways. Skies will be clear and while it will be chilly it won’t be as breezy as it was during the day. Lows fall into the 20s across much of the state.

WARMER NEXT WEEK

MONDAY: A quiet and warmer start to next week. Look for lots of sunshine on President’s Day. It’s going to be sunny and seasonable with highs climbing into the lower 40s. This is right around normal for this time of the year. Winds will be calm and some locations in southern Indiana will see upper 40s.

TUESDAY: The main weather story will be the warmer weather this week. Sunshine continues for Tuesday. Highs reach the upper 40s close to 50 degrees for much of the state.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

Temperatures soar into the upper 50s on Wednesday ahead of our next weather system. Look for dry conditions on Wednesday with sunny skies and highs i the upper 50s. Rain chances increase on Thursday as a storm system moves across the state. Temperatures stay into the 50s on Thursday.

Cooler air arrives after and temperatures stay into the 40s for Friday and Saturday. Sunshine returns for the weekend.