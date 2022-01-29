Weather Blog

Sunny but chilly Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A cold start for Saturday but we’ll see lots of sunshine for the afternoon.

TODAY: Temperatures start out in the single digits with wind chill values below zero. Skies stay mostly clear for the day with lots of sunshine as high pressure moves across the state. It will stay on the chilly side with highs in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy. It won’t be as cold but still on the chilly side. Lows fall into the middle and upper teens.

SUNDAY: A weak system passes through the state bringing a little cloud cover. We’ll still see some sunshine at times on Sunday. Temperatures climb into the middle 30s for the afternoon.

MONDAY: Temperatures continue to slowly climb for the workweek. Highs reach close to 40 under partly cloudy skies.

8DAY FORECAST: A system heads this way for the middle of the week. The exact track is still uncertain but it looks like it will have a variety of precipitation types including rain, sleet, freezing rain and snow. Right now it looks like we’ll see a few rain showers late Tuesday. Rain changing to a mix Wednesday and then the mix changes over to snow on Thursday. Temperatures climb into the 40s Tuesday then take a tumble by late in the week.