Sunny but cold, more snow for Friday | Jan 9, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – More snow is expected for your Friday. It will not be the Winter wallup that we saw earlier this week but it will create some tricky travel into your Friday evening commute.

TODAY: A bright but bitterly cold day across much of Indiana. We are starting off with some clear skies and temperatures into the single digits with wind chill values below zero at times this morning. Look for lots of sunshine for the day with high temperatures around 24 degrees. Winds will be on the light side but wind chill values may stay into the teens for the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to increase later tonight as our next storm system approaches the state. Low temperatures will fall into the teens across much of central Indiana.

TOMORROW: A winter weather advisory goes into effect early tomorrow morning and last until Saturday morning. We will see snow beginning later in the morning and into the early afternoon hours. Accumulations will be likely around 1 to 3 inches. Some locations south and east of Indianapolis may pick up 3 to 4 inches of snowfall. This will be falling during the evening commute which could create some tricky travel later into the evening hours. The snow continues into the late evening hours and eventually winds down after midnight.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Snow wraps up and it will continue to be cold on Saturday. Look for mostly cloudy skies with highs around 28. Mostly glad a conditions on your Sunday highs will reach right around 32 degrees. Which is the warmest that we will see in the next 7 days. Another chance for some snow late Sunday into early Monday morning but not looking for significant snowfall. It turns cold once again for next week highs only around 28 on Monday and into the teens on Tuesday.