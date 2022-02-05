Weather Blog

Sunny but cold Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday is off to a frigid start with temps in the single digits this morning.

TODAY: Temperatures start in the single digits across much of the state. Wind chill values drop below zero at times this morning. We’ll see lots of sunshine, but temperatures will struggle to climb this afternoon. Highs will stay in the lower 20s.

TONIGHT: Skies stay mostly clear and it will be another cold night. Winds remain relatively light out of the south. Lows fall to about 10.

SUNDAY: Another cold start for Sunday morning. Skies stay mostly sunny through much of the day. Temperatures actually make it at or above freezing in many spots. Highs near 34.

MONDAY: A weak system moves across the state on Monday. We’ll see clouds increase a little. There’s a slight chance for a few flurries in the northern part of Indiana. Highs climb into the upper 20s.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re in store for a pretty quiet week. Temperatures climb into the middle and upper 30s at times during the rest of the week. There’s a slight chance for a few snow showers Thursday and Friday, but no major storms expected through the next week.