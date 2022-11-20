Weather Blog

Sunny but cold Sunday, warming up next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the teens. We’ll see lots of sunshine today but it will remain cold. Temperatures warm up for next week.

TODAY: Wind chill values start off in the single digits this morning. It’s going to remain cold through the day. Highs stay in the upper 20s to lower 30s which is well below the average high of 50. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with any lake effect snow showers ending in northern Indiana. The winds won’t be as bad as yesterday. They’ll be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: It stays clear and cold once again. Lows fall into the upper teens and lower 20s.

MONDAY: The warmer temperatures finally begin to move into the state today. Highs climb into the middle 40s for the afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny skies but it will also be breezy at times. Winds switch to the southwest and may gust up to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Even warmer temperatures head this way for Tuesday. Highs climb near 50 under mostly sunny skies.

8DAY FORECAST: The warmer temperatures continue into the Thanksgiving holiday. On Thursday look for highs in the lower 50s. A storm system does pass through the state bringing a chance for a few scattered showers later in the day and evening on Thanksgiving. We may see them linger into the first part of Friday. Temperatures drop a little for next weekend into the middle 40s with partly cloudy skies.