Sunny but cold, warmer weekend | Dec 5, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Brutally cold conditions throughout much of the day today. We will see slightly warmer temperatures move in for the end of the week and weekend .

TODAY: Sub-Zero wind chill values early this morning. Winds are not as gusty as yesterday but still pretty breezy for the day today. They’ll be out of the west and northwest anywhere from 10 to 20 miles per hour with wind gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures really are not going to climb all that much. We will see highs today into the lower 20s. The normal high for this time of year 44. Wind chill values throughout the day today will likely stay into the teens .

TONIGHT: Clear and cold conditions for the night tonight. The winds do ease up and will only be at about 5 to 10 mph overnight. Temperatures fall into the teens once again .

FRIDAY: We will see single digit wind chill values for your Friday morning. Lots of sunshine throughout the afternoon and it will be slightly warmer. Winds switch out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Temperatures climb into the upper twenties and lower 30s.

Warmer temperatures had this way for the weekend. Look for mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the lower 40s. So seasonable conditions on your Saturday and slightly warmer. On Sunday we’ll look for partly cloudy skies and rain chances to arrive later in the evening. High temperatures climb into the upper 40s right around 50 .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECASTS: Rain will be likely heading into the first part of the day on Monday and are mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the lower 50s for the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with highs into the mid ’40s which is right around normal for this time of year. And then temperatures fall a little bit into the upper thirties on Wednesday.