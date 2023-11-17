Sunny but cooler weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of sunshine this weekend but it’s going to be cooler. Temperatures return closer to normal for this time of the year.

TODAY: Showers possible for the morning commute. Rain comes to an end shortly after midday. We really could use the rain around the state. The rain we see today will be on the light side and won’t be a drought buster. We have already reached our high temperature for the day today. Highs were early this morning in the upper 50s near 60. Temperatures stay steady through midday with readings gradually falling into the middle and lower 50s this afternoon.

Clouds clear later after the evening rush with temperatures falling into the lower 50s.

TONIGHT: If you’re heading out to any semi-state football games it will be dry but chilly. Temperatures around kickoff will be around the middle 40s. Skies clear and temperatures take a tumble. Lows overnight fall into the lower 30s. Some locations outside of the city will drop into the 20s.

THIS WEEKEND

It’s going to be sunny and seasonable this weekend. Look for lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. College football games on Saturday look to be dry. If you’re going to Bloomington or Muncie it’s going to be sunny and cool. Temperatures start out in the 30s with highs climbing into the lower 50s. Normal high for this time of the year is 51 and that’s where our high will be on Saturday.

Sunday looks a little warmer with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 50s. Clouds begin to increase late Sunday night ahead of our next system.

8DAY FORECAST: A system moves into the state on Monday. This will bring us a chance for showers late Monday and Tuesday. It’s going to be breezy and chilly with rain likely late Monday and Tuesday., Highs stay in the lower 50s. Much colder air moves into the area Wednesday. It’s going to be windy and much cooler Wednesday with the chilly air sticking around for Thanksgiving.