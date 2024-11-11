Sunny, dry and a bit gusty this afternoon | Nov 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a wet weekend we will see dry conditions for the first part of the work week. A bit breezy this afternoon but dry conditions for your Veterans Day .

TODAY: Some cloud cover across parts of northern Indiana this morning that is keeping temperatures into the 50s. The rest of the state starting out into the low 40s under mostly sunny skies. We will continue to see mainly sunny conditions all afternoon long with a few clouds at times. It will be dry for the entire day today. A cold front just off to the north and west will move across Indiana later today. This front will bring a few clouds but also some gusty winds at times. We may see winds gusting anywhere between 15 and 20 mph this afternoon. High temperatures today will be climbing into the lower 60s which is a little bit above our normal high of the mid-fifties.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies for this evening. It will still be a bit breezy at times. With gusts near 20 mph. Temperatures will be on the frosty side across parts of central Indiana. Low and middle 30s will be likely .

TUESDAY: We will see mostly sunny skies on Tuesday but it will be much cooler than it has been in the last couple of weeks. Temperatures will only climb into the lower 50s which is a little bit below normal for this time of the year. We will continue to stay dry throughout much of the day on Tuesday and the winds will ease up a bit as well .

WEDNESDAY: On Wednesday the first part of the day will be dry with clouds increasing. Rain chances head this way late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s near 60 for both Wednesday and Thursday .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Dry conditions for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 50s near 60. First part of the weekend looks dry but rain chances possible on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.