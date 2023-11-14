Sunny, dry and mild this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of sunshine today. Dry and mild temperatures continue into the workweek.

We may see a few areas of fog this morning in some spots. Doesn’t look like it’s going to be a big issue but some patchy visibility issues may be possible.

No rain expected today or for the next several days. Much of the week will be dry. We could really use rain around much of the state. The drought monitor has much of Indiana under a moderate drought. This year has been really dry with November so far being the driest month this year.

TODAY: We’ve got a chilly start with many spots starting off below freezing and even into the 20s in some spots. Clear skies and light winds are allowing temperatures to drop. Mild temperatures this afternoon despite the chilly start. It’s going to be sunny and dry with highs climbing into the upper 50s near 60. Even though we’re a few degrees cooler than yesterday it’s going to be above normal.

TONIGHT: Clear and chilly once again tonight. Temperatures once again fall into the 30s overnight.

WEDNESDAY: The middle part of the workweek looks quiet. Mostly sunny skies, dry conditions and mild as well. Temperatures climb into the middle 60s for the afternoon which is about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

THURSDAY: Another mild and sunny day. Temperatures rise into the middle 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: We’re watching a cold front that will swing across the state for the end of the workweek. It will bring us a chance for a few much needed rain showers. Winds will also pick up quite a bit. May see winds gusting 20 to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures do drop back into the 50s. So it will be cooler Friday but really closer to normal for this time of the year.

THIS WEEKEND

Temperatures drop closer to normal for this time of the year. Lower 50s expected on both Saturday and Sunday. Both days look dry with mostly sunny skies.