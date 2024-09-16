Sunny, dry and warm start to the week | Sept. 16, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunny and dry conditions to begin the new work week. We desperately need some rain but it doesn’t look like we will see any for the next several days.

MONDAY: A beautiful Monday afternoon expected. We’ll look for a sunny skies statewide. It’s going to be a hot one with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s some locations around the state may reach 90 degrees. Humidity stays low and the winds will be light out of the east.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortably cool across the state for later tonight. Overnight tonight temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 50s.

No rain in the forecast for the next several days. We are watching a tropical system beginning to bring some rain across parts of the Carolinas. It will continue to move inland however I do not think that we will see rainfall from this system. We could see a little bit of cloud cover especially south and east of Indianapolis on Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Dry and sunny for the most part across much of the state on Tuesday with a few clouds. High temperatures will be into the mid 80s. Where we see a little bit more cloud cover south and east of Indianapolis temperatures will stay into the lower 80s.

We are running well below normal for the month of September as far as rainfall goes. We are running about an inch and a half below normal for the month of September here in Indianapolis. This is the 12th driest start to September on record and the driest September we’ve had since 2020.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunny and dry once again for your Wednesday we’ll see how is right around the lower 80s.

Sunny with temperature is continuing to climb into the mid and upper 80s at times for the end of the week and into the weekend as well. Right now the weekend looks dry upper 80s on Saturday and on Sunday we’ll see those highs into the mid 80s. If you are heading to downtown Indianapolis to watch the Colts and the Bears game no other worries at all it looks dry and sunny.