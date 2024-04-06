Sunny Saturday, breaking down the solar eclipse forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cooler air is locked in place for the moment. However, temperatures will warm up for the solar eclipse forecast on Monday.

TODAY: Central Indiana is waking up to a freeze this morning. Plenty of sunshine is expected for today with afternoon high temperatures getting into the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain for the overnight. A frost is possible for some with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Dry start. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder possible in the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SOLAR ECLIPSE FORECAST MONDAY: An early morning shower can’t be ruled out for eclipse day on Monday with our Sunday system still pulling. Low-level clouds will decrease at some point during Monday morning, eastern Indiana will hang on to them slightly longer than western Indiana.

Scattered thin, high clouds remain when totality begins at 3:06 PM as temperatures climb into the 70s. With high and thin clouds in place, the eclipse in the afternoon is less like to be hampered.

8-DAY FORECAST: We will have multiple rain chances through mid-week. The higher rain chances appear to be for both Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures through most of next week will be above our average high of 61 degrees. Nice days are expected for Friday and Saturday.