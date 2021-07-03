Weather Blog

Sunny Saturday, heat and humidity return Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Enjoy the sunshine, low humidity and near normal temperatures today before heat and humidity return for the July 4 holiday.

TODAY: High pressure keeps us sunny and dry for Saturday. It’s going to be a wonderful day with highs near 80 and low humidity.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay mostly clear through the overnight hours. Humidity values are expected to slowly increase but overall, much of the evening and overnight hours will be pleasant with lows near 64.

SUNDAY: The heat and humidity return just in time for the holiday. Look for lots of sunshine for the holiday. It’s going to be hot and humid. Highs should climb into the upper 80s for the afternoon. Be sure to stay hydrated and get in the shade when you can.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear for fireworks. It’s going to be mild and muggy with lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: The mercury continues to rise for Monday. Look for lots of sunshine and highs climbing near 90. It’s going to be humid with feels like temperatures in the low and middle 90s.

8DAY FORECAST: The heat and humidity continue for Tuesday with highs again reaching near 90. Showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. Rain chances continue into parts of Thursday and extend into the weekend. Humidity values begin to drop by the end of the week along with the temperatures.