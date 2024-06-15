Sunny Saturday, heat wave expected next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 3 days in a row at or above 90 degrees is considered a heat wave. Central Indiana is likely eyeing this type of stretch in the forecast next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Humidity will be in the comfortable category. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain. Low temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Father’s Day will begin our major warm-up. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 90s. Winds will be sustained out of the south at 5 to 10 mph. Humidity will start to creep up into the uncomfortable category.

8-DAY FORECAST: A heat wave is expected in central Indiana next week. Heat index values will flirt with triple digits almost daily. Monday will be the warmest with highs in the mid-90s with our record high of 95 degrees in jeopardy. Central Indiana will be at least 90 degrees for the entire week. There is the chance of a few pop-up showers and storms Monday-Wednesday, but nothing that will bring widespread relief.