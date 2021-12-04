Weather Blog

Sunny Saturday, rain arrives Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Areas of patchy fog arrived this morning, but lots of sunshine in store for the afternoon. Rain is on the way Sunday.

TODAY: We’ll start off Saturday morning with fog in some spots across Indiana. There’s a Dense Fog Advisory in place until daybreak. We’ll see lots of sunshine for the afternoon today. Highs climb into the upper 40s, which is just a few degrees above normal for this time of the year.

TONIGHT: If you’re heading to the Big 10 Championship Game, there is no need for the umbrella. It will be dry with mostly clear skies. Temperatures fall into the lower 30s for overnight lows.

SUNDAY: A system heads this way for the end of the weekend, bringing us a good chance for a few showers. Look for mostly cloudy skies to start Sunday with rain chances increasing as the day continues. Scattered showers will be possible on and off during the day and evening hours. Highs climb into the low to middle 50s. It’s also going to be a bit breezy as winds begin to pick up.

MONDAY: We’ll see a few early morning showers possible for Monday. It turns much colder and winds stay gusty through the day, making for a blustery start to the new workweek. Highs stay in the middle to upper 30s with partly cloudy skies.

8DAY FORECAST: Another system heads this way for the middle of the week. It looks like we’ll stay on the colder side, which means we’ll see a chance for some light snow. Look for snow chances late Tuesday into the first part of Wednesday. A rain/snow mix arrives for Thursday with highs near 40. It looks like next weekend we may see a bit of a warm up with highs returning to the 50s.