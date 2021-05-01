Weather Blog

Sunny Saturday; warmer Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–A beautiful and warmer weekend is ahead across much of the state.

TODAY: It’s going to be a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s in many spots. Look for mostly sunny skies throughout the entire day today. Highs climb into the lower and middle 70s. It’s going to be a bit breezy with winds out of the south. Those winds may gust to 20-30 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear but temperatures won’t fall to far. Lows drop into the middle 50s. It will still be a little breezy.

SUNDAY: We’ll start off with some sunshine on Sunday. Clouds should increase throughout the day. Despite an increase in cloud cover, we’ll still see temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and some spots may get really close to 80. It’s going to be breezy again with winds out of the south and southwest.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Skies become overcast and there’s a chance we may see a few showers Sunday night as a system approaches the state. Lows fall into the upper 50s.

MONDAY: There’s a good chance we’ll see some rain and even hear a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures stay in the lower 70s.

8 DAY FORECAST: Rain chances continue for Tuesday with highs in the 60s. A few showers may linger into the first part of Wednesday but clouds begin to break and we’ll see some sunshine. Temperatures fall into the lower 60s for the rest of the workweek, which is a little below normal for this time of the year. Another chance of rain is possible on Friday.