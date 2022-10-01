Weather Blog

Sunny, seasonable but breezy weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We’re in store for a beautiful October weekend across the state. Lots of sunshine but a bit breezy at times.

TODAY: A few clouds may enter the eastern half of Indiana today as what’s left of Hurricane Ian moves along the east coast. Otherwise look for lots of sunshine today. Temperatures start out in the 40s in many spots but will climb into the 70s later this afternoon. Winds pick up today out of the northeast. They may gust up to 20 mph at times.

TONIGHT: Look for a few clouds to dot the sky overnight. It’s going to be another cool night with many locations dipping into the upper 40s near 50.

SUNDAY: If you’re heading to the Colts game the weather is looking fantastic. It may be a bit breezy at times with winds out of the northeast again but overall we’re in store for a nice day. Look for lots of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: A cool start early Monday morning with temps in the 40s again. Make sure the kids have the jacket at the bus stop. It remains quiet for the day with highs approaching 70.

8DAY FORECAST: Sunshine and dry weather continue for the first part of the workweek. We’ll see highs in the low to middle 70s through Wednesday. A cold front brings a little more cloud cover and a chance for a few showers on Thursday. Behind the front temperatures begin to drop. It looks like highs on Friday and next weekend will bein the upper 50s near 60.