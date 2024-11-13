Sunny start, rain to end Wednesday | Nov. 13, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are starting off dry this morning but rain will enter the picture later this afternoon. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times during the evening commute .

TODAY: Chilly out there this morning with temps in the 30s and sunny skies. Clouds increase throughout the day today ahead of our next storm system. We will begin to see lots of clouds at lunch time with rain arriving into the late afternoon. Rain could be moderate to maybe heavy at times across much of the state. Not expecting any severe weather or thunderstorms. High temperatures will be climbing into the mid and upper 50s lower 60s in southern Indiana .

TONIGHT: Rain continues throughout the evening hours and could be heavy at times. Lows only drop into the upper 40s . We may pick up an inch of rainfall in some locations. Some areas south of Indianapolis could pick up 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies on your Thursday. A few scattered morning showers will be possible. Pockets of drizzle and light rain for the first part of the day. High temperatures climb into the mid-50s .

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Partly cloudy skies on Friday with dry conditions. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s. Looks like high school football games will be dry for Friday evening. Over the weekend it looks like we will see dry conditions for both Saturday and Sunday with some sunshine. It will be a bit warmer with highs in mid-50s on Saturday and into the lower 60s on Sunday .

Rain chances come back on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures and to the 50s.

There are some signals in the extended forecast next week that we may see incredibly chilly air arrive. So the cold temperatures may be here just before the Thanksgiving holiday.