Sunny start to the work week | Oct. 21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This past weekend was as good as it gets for October in central Indiana. It will be another sunny start to the work week with a series of cold fronts on the way later this week.

TODAY: Sunny skies are not going anywhere. Our average high is 63 degrees and we will easily eclipse that for Monday. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will once again be above average in the 70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Our first cold front of the week crosses Indiana on Wednesday, but will likely be a dry frontal passage. Another cold front has a better chance of bringing a few showers to the area Friday into Saturday. Beyond the next 7 days, above-average temperatures are likely for Indiana nearing Halloween.