Sunny start to the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A few clouds tonight with lows in the 30s.

TONIGHT: After a beautiful sunny afternoon we’re in store for a quiet night. Look for mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the middle 30s.

MONDAY: We’ll start the shortened work week off with lots of sunshine. It will be pleasant with highs above normal. Temperatures top out into the middle 50s with some areas south of Indy climbing into the upper 50s.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase throughout the day on Tuesday. Look for a few scattered showers as early as mid-afternoon. There’s a better chance for showers and even moderate rain late Tuesday into the first part of Wednesday. Highs Tuesday climb into the middle 50s. Winds begin to pick up later in the day.

WEDNESDAY: Rain will linger into the first part of the day Wednesday. We’ll eventually dry out but it will be windy. Gusts may reach 30-35 mph.

8DAY FORECAST: Thanksgiving looks dry right now just cloudy and cooler with highs in the 40s. Rain returns late Friday and into much of the weekend. Look for on/off rain to continue through the weekend. Temperatures stay in the 40s on Friday. It gets a little warmer on Saturday with highs in the 50s.