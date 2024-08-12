Sunny start with warmer temps to end the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some areas started into the 40s this morning. Sunny to start with more clouds later this afternoon.

A crisp start this morning with lots of sunshine. We will see temperatures a few degrees below normal today but a gradual warming trend for the end of the week. We missed reaching 80 this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday high temperatures were in the upper 70s. The low humidity we saw over the weekend is also here to stay for the first part of the week.

TODAY: Some locations this morning starting out into the upper 40s most spots starting out into the 50s. We will see mostly sunny skies to start off the day today with high pressure in control. Clouds eventually increase throughout the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures climb into the upper 70s later this afternoon. Just shy of hitting 80 degrees which we did not hit 80 this weekend.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies throughout the night tonight. A few spotty sprinkles could be possible especially south of Indianapolis. Most locations will see little to no rain at all. Low temperatures fall into the upper 50s and northern Indiana and 60s across parts of central and southern Indiana.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny skies heading this way on your Tuesday. High temperatures will climb back into the lower 80s with very light winds throughout much of the day.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine continues on your Wednesday with those high temperatures into the lower 80s. Humidity values do begin to rise late in the week with rain chances as well.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Rain chances and thunderstorms possible Thursday Friday also into the weekend. High temperatures climbing into the low and middle 80s. With humidity values beginning to feel a little bit more uncomfortable through the weekend.