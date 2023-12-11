Sunny stretch ahead with moderating temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even though sunshine won out after a cloudy morning in central and northern Indiana, it was still a cold Monday for us. We’re tracking fluctuating temperatures for this week with lots of sunshine to go around.

Monday night: Mainly clear and cold conditions are expected for tonight. A light breeze will cause wind chill values to fall into the upper teens to low 20s. Lows overall will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tuesday: A bright and warmer Tuesday will be shipped our way thanks to a southerly breeze, but the direction of this wind will quickly revert back out of the north by Tuesday night. This southerly wind will allow temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 40s just before the wind shift. Cloud cover will also partially increase overnight into early Wednesday.

Wednesday: We’ll start our Wednesday off with partly to mostly cloudy skies before clouds clear out going into the afternoon hours. Despite the erosion of cloud cover, winds will stay out of the north during the day. This in turn will cause temperatures to regress from Tuesday a little bit with highs only in the low 40s.

8-Day Forecast: A longer warming trend will emerge in the back half of this week. We look to rise into the upper 40s by Friday with increasing cloud cover going into the weekend. At this time, we look to be mainly dry this weekend with highs back in the 50s.