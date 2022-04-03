Weather Blog

Sunny Sunday, April showers next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lots of sunshine with warmer temperatures to end out the weekend. Rain returns for much of next week.

TODAY: Skies start off cloudy this morning and it won’t be as cold as yesterday. Look for lots of sunshine this afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: It doesn’t stay clear for long. Clouds return during the evening and we may even see a few scattered showers this evening. Lows fall into the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Showers are possible for your morning commute. Scattered showers continue for the first part of the day under mostly cloudy skies. Look for breezy winds out of the south with highs near 60.

TUESDAY: Shower chances continue through much of the day Tuesday. This is where we could be seeing a light, steady rain during much of the day. Temperatures climb into the lower 60s.

8DAY FORECAST: The April showers continue for the middle and end of the workweek. We’ll see scattered showers likely on and off during the rest of the week. Temperatures begin to fall for the end of the week. Highs drop into the 40s for Friday. It looks like we dry out for next weekend with some sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.