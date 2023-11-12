Sunny Sunday, back into the 60s for the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It has been a cooler weekend so far compared to last week in central Indiana. However, 1 year ago it was cold enough to produce our first measurable snow of the season. This week, temperatures will be running above average with many days in the 60s.

TODAY: Clouds decrease this morning. Mostly sunny will break through by midday. High temperatures in the mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with the wind direction shifting to the south. This shift will warm up temperatures to above average (average high 53). Highs in the low to mid-60s.

8-DAY FORECAST: The entire work week will have high temperatures in the 60s with many dry days. Right now, our only chance of meaningful precipitation is this Friday along a cold front. Next weekend, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.