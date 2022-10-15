Weather Blog

Sunny Sunday, cooler for the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some clouds are moving into central Indiana this evening. A cold front will cross central Indiana tomorrow, but plenty of sunshine should still be expected.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies move in. Low temperatures into the low 40s.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine will be expected across central Indiana. Winds could gust up to 20 mph. High temperatures in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: A chilly start to the work week. Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s with partly sunny skies.

8-DAY FORECAST: Cooler air remains in place into Tuesday. Tuesday night lows will potentially be below freezing. Highs will slowly climb throughout the week and central Indiana should be back into 60s by Friday. Right now, no rain chances in the forecast through next Sunday.