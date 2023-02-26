Weather Blog

Sunny Sunday; rain and wind return Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Look for a great end to the weekend before a system brings gusty winds and rain on Monday.

SUNDAY: We’re starting off frosty with many spots right around the freezing mark. Sunshine will continue for much of the day. It will be warmer than Saturday with highs climbing into the low and middle 50s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Winds begin to increase ahead of our next system. Look for mostly cloudy skies with showers developing overnight. Lows fall into the middle 40s.

MONDAY: Showers and even a few thunderstorms will be possible for the first part of your day. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side with damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center does have much of central Indiana under a slight risk that some of the thunderstorms may reach severe criteria. Non-thunderstorm winds may gust up to 50 mph. A wind advisory has been issued for much of central Indiana from 7 a.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Showers and storms will taper off later in the day. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: We’re in store for a dry day under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s, which is still above-normal for this time of the year.

8-DAY FORECAST: Temperatures will soar even higher on Wednesday with highs climbing into the middle and upper 60s. It looks to be dry on Wednesday but we’re keeping our eyes on another system for the end of the week. This one may draw in some cooler air and bring us a chance of some rain, snow or both for Friday. Stay tuned to the forecast.