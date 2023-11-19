Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Sunny Sunday, rain chance to start the work week

Ryan’s 6 AM forecast 11/19

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dry weekend continues across Indiana. A sunny Sunday will be followed up with a low-pressure system on the way to start off the work week.

TODAY: Another ideal day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase across the area. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Dry start. Scattered light showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. The best chance of rain will move in as we get into Monday night. High temperatures in the low 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Showers will be likely early Tuesday before this next system starts to exit. Tuesday will also be breezy with wind gusts over 30 mph. Cooler air rushes in behind the cold front for the rest of the week. High temperatures Wednesday through the weekend will be in the 40s. Thanksgiving will be dry under partly cloudy skies.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Cool but clear conditions fade...
Weather /
Quiet weekend, rain early next...
Weather Blog /
Seasonable and bright this weekend,...
Weather Blog /
Indiana reflects on the 10th...
Weather Stories /
Sunny but cooler weekend
Weather Blog /
Friday morning showers, turning much...
Weather /
Dry weather fuels concern over...
Weather Stories /
Damp and breezy Friday, back...
Weather Blog /