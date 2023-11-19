Sunny Sunday, rain chance to start the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dry weekend continues across Indiana. A sunny Sunday will be followed up with a low-pressure system on the way to start off the work week.

TODAY: Another ideal day with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase across the area. Low temperatures in the upper 30s.

TOMORROW: Dry start. Scattered light showers are possible in the afternoon and evening. The best chance of rain will move in as we get into Monday night. High temperatures in the low 50s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Showers will be likely early Tuesday before this next system starts to exit. Tuesday will also be breezy with wind gusts over 30 mph. Cooler air rushes in behind the cold front for the rest of the week. High temperatures Wednesday through the weekend will be in the 40s. Thanksgiving will be dry under partly cloudy skies.