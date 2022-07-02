Weather Blog

Sunny Sunday, rain next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Above average temperatures will be remaining in place for the foreseeable future. However, spotty rain chances will be the story next week.

TONIGHT: Cloudy for the first half of the night. There is the small chance of showers early on in the night, especially south. Clouds decrease after midnight with low temperatures in the mid 60s.

TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine can be expected. High temperatures get into the upper 80s with humidity levels still in the comfortable range.

MONDAY/4TH OF JULY: Humidity starts to turn a little bit uncomfortable. Sunny and hot conditions will be in place much of the day, but there is the chance of a few isolated storms. Highs in the low 90s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Rain chances increase on Tuesday. A stalled front will bring spotty chances of rain for the middle to end of the week. Humidity will also increase in the middle of the week.